Larimer County business owner arrested after repeatedly violating public health order, sheriff’s office says

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Larimer County business owner was arrested Friday for allegedly violating public health orders issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonah Ricke, 32, owns a smoke shop called “One Love” that has two locations: one in Fort Collins and one in Loveland.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Ricke repeatedly failed to comply with orders demanding the temporary closure of nonessential businesses.

“Because of repeated noncompliance, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment petitioned the Court through the Larimer County Attorney’s Office asking an order be issued to direct law enforcement to immediately take action and use any and all lawful force appropriate to ensure that One Love, Inc. and Ricke cease business operations in Larimer County,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The health department had received multiple complaints from citizens and businesses about One Love stores remaining open.

Law enforcement contacted both One Love stores simultaneously Friday.

“The employees present were compliant and cooperative with law enforcement. Ricke was notified by telephone that the court orders were initiated. He responded to the Loveland store against advice from law enforcement. Once at the store Ricke refused to obey lawful commands from law enforcement to not enter the business and was arrested,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ricke was jailed on allegations of unlawful public health act, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest. All counts are misdemeanors.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, no bond had been set.