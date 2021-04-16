Larimer County announces new COVID-19 health plan

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Department of Health & Environment has announced a new public health order to lead residents through the next phase of the pandemic and eventually a full reopening.

The county’s health order comes after the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment retired the state-wide health dial and gave public health responsibilities to local governments around the state.

Larimer County will operate under restrictions similar to Colorado’s Level Blue, with masks being required in indoor public areas. Six feet of distance between non-family members in indoor public areas is also required.

“It’s possible we’re only about a month away from removing all COVID-19 restrictions, but we need everyone’s help to cross the finish line by continuing to wear a mask, social distance, and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Public Health Director Tom Gonzales.

For a full list of Larimer County COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits, visit the Larimer County website.