Larimer Co. ‘5 star’ program approved; some businesses can expand operations

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County has been approved for the state’s new “Five Star” variance program, which will allow some businesses to expand operations.

Larimer County has dubbed the program “Level Up.” The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved it midday Wednesday.

Businesses can now apply to the program. Once they are inspected and certified, they will be able to operate under Level Orange COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, Larimer County is under Level Red restrictions on the state’s dial.

According to the county, 40 businesses submitted pre-applications and inspections are already underway. An additional 20 businesses are set to be inspected next week.

“We are thrilled that CDPHE, the Larimer County Commissioners and the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) provided this opportunity for business to reopen safely. This could make the difference between survival and closure for so many of our business partners. We appreciate the incredible work of our local Health Department staff and local partners to make this happen,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber.

In order to be approved for the program, businesses need to take additional steps to help ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Businesses who have taken the extra steps can submit an application, which will then be reviewed by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. After that, a public health representative will inspect the business to ensure the additional steps were taken and implemented properly.

To apply, businesses can visit Larimer County’s website.

The county will maintain a list of approved businesses online.

“It is important to note that the Level Up Program is contingent upon keeping Larimer County COVID19 numbers at a two-week sustained decline in cases, positivity percentage and hospitalizations,” county officials said in a statement.