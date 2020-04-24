Landscaping industry needs workers during coronavirus pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) – Jeremy Wagner, owner of JeremyJobs.com, a local lawn care and handyman business, is looking for workers.

JeremyJobs.com is part of the San Diego-based company Lawn Love, “They do advertising, they do marketing, customer support, customer service.” Said Wagner.

The one thing Lawn Love does not provide, are employees. And when you are in the lawn mowing business, you need workers just as much as you need tall grass.

Applications are now being accepted, ”I am hoping to grow, and get another truck, two or three, and have more customers coming from Lawn Love.”

Wagner says he’s blessed that his business is considered essential, ”Blessed. First, I am glad that it is considered an essential, it makes a whole lot of sense.“ Said Wagner.

There is work to be had, says Wagner if people want it, ”You have to be willing to do the work.” Said Wagner.

Essential businesses must have workers, that’s essential too.