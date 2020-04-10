LaMar’s Donuts to provide free coffee and donuts to hospital employees

DENVER (KDVR) — LaMar’s Donuts announced on Friday that the business will be establishing an Internet hotline for healthcare workers to place orders for delivery of free donuts and coffee to their workplaces.

The offer is open to clinical hospital employees in five states (Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, Arizona and Nebraska) within 10 miles of any LaMar’s Donuts.

The business will provide up to 10 dozen donuts per hospital shift as well as a 96-ounce Joe To Go take-out container of coffee on Mondays and Tuesdays at no charge to each hospital.

“LaMar’s Donuts has a long tradition of making donations to community service professionals, especially police, firefighters and active members of the military,” said Matt Joslin, LaMar’s Donuts President. “Now it’s the medical professionals’ turn. We’re enormously thankful to be able to continue making donuts during the current crisis and want to show our gratitude to hospital professionals risking their lives to help save others.”

Healthcare workers can place orders online here. We are aware the link is not currently working. LaMar’s says they are working to have the link back up and running ASAP.

Deliveries will be made between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.