Lakewood distillery making, giving away hand sanitizer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Lakewood distillery is creating and giving away homemade hand sanitizer to those in need.

Austin Adamson came up with the idea after the Ballmer Peak Distillery taproom was forced to close.

Bars and restaurants across the state will be shut down for more than a month in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We noticed that certain supplies were getting bought up in mass quantities," Adamson said. "We realized we have access to everything that is in hand sanitizer."

The distillery, located at 12347 W. Alameda Pkwy., has given away a few gallons of the sanitizer since Thursday.

"We have the right type of still to make very high proof ethanol, up to 190 proof," he said. "It's very strong, almost pure ethanol."

Adamson says while you wouldn't want to drink the stuff, it works great for creating sterile sanitizer.

He's asking people to bring their own bottles to be filled.

"We're trying to restrict it to 500ml per person, so we can spread it around to as many people as possible."

Adamson admits he's worried the distillery could go under while they wait to re-open.

"The tasting room is where most of our revenue comes from," he said. "There's still the fear of not being open when this all settles down."

He says people picking up sanitizer are encouraged to buy a bottle of liquor or leave a cash donation. However, those in need can take it for free.

"We know there are a lot of people at risk," Adamson said. "We're trying to work as a community to do what we can."