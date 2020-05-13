Lakewood approves $375,000 in grants for nonprofits serving COVID-19 needs

LAKEWOOD Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood nonprofits may apply for funds from the COVID-19 Nonprofit Impact Grant that City Council approved this week. Applications will be accepted through May 27, funds will be awarded in early June.

“Our nonprofit organizations are on the front lines of trying to help Lakewood residents who are struggling because of the COVID-19 crisis, and the CARES Act is designed to get funds to these groups directly helping residents,” Mayor Adam Paul said.

“This emergency grant program will do that and provide as much relief as we can to our residents.”

The $375,000 grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) package.

Lakewood nonprofits providing goods or services for Lakewood residents for COVID-19 pandemic relief are eligible for the grant.