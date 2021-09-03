Labor Day weekend COVID-19 travel safety tips

DENVER (KDVR) — With COVID-19 surging across the country, the CDC says it could be a dangerous time for both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated to travel.

In fact, if you’re unvaccinated, the CDC recommends you don’t travel at all.

Regardless of your vaccination status, experts say these steps could help you and your loved ones stay safe:

For starters, figure out what your entire group’s risk level is; that way you don’t put more vulnerable members in jeopardy.

Getting on the same page about mask-wearing can be helpful too, just so you’re not caught off-guard by someone in your party.

Wherever you’re headed, perhaps consider only doing low-risk activities.

When it comes to flying someplace domestically, experts suggest you look into travel insurance and to also know your airline’s cancellation policy.

“Review the cancellation policy. It’s changing for all of the airlines, but make sure you understand how many days out you can cancel — and then when you’re going to look for trip insurance make sure you take that into consideration when you’re purchasing your trip insurance plan,” said Ronni Kenoian with InsureMyTrip.com.

If you’re traveling internationally, experts say it’s important for you to do your research.

“For safety we’re recommending every traveler reaches out to the government website for the country they’re going to. To understand their restrictions and to understand their policies for when you travel. They’ll have the most up to date information, so that’s the best place to go,” Kenoian said.

When it comes to European travel, new data from InsureMyTrip.com shows Coloradans have been visiting Greece, Spain, Italy and France the most this Summer.