Knowing when it’s your turn for the COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — The process of notifying and contacting individuals who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine is still developing, as the first shipments of the vaccine are set to arrive in Colorado within a matter of days.

Gov. Jared Polis along with officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) went over the state’s distribution plan in a press conference Wednesday.

The first phase of the plan includes administering the vaccine to high-risk health care workers followed by moderate-risk health care workers and responders.

Phase two of the plan, set to begin sometime this upcoming spring, allows high-risk individuals and essential workers to be eligible for the vaccine. That includes, among other groups, people of any age with certain health conditions like obesity, diabetes and those who are immunocompromised.

However, the chart released by the CDPHE does not detail exactly which conditions will fall under that umbrella.

Krisanna Raymond, 29, suffers from severe uncontrolled asthma and an autoimmune disorder. She says the pandemic has dramatically changed her life and forced her out of a job.

“I’ve been terrified to get COVID. My breathing is not good. I am very wheezy, I have two inhalers that I use, a nose wash, an oral medication,” said Raymond.

She says she’s more than ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available and has no problem waiting behind the most at-risk populations. It’s unclear which category she will fall under and how she will be notified once she is eligible.

According to the state, during the first phase there will be broad outreach through varying state agencies to licensed Coloradans who may qualify, as well as to relevant industry organizations and associations to assist with that outreach. They also plan on developing a standard screening tool that providers can use to assess a patient’s eligibility for the vaccine.

As for which conditions are considered “high-risk,” the state is still working on putting out a more detailed list.

“I don’t mind waiting a little bit longer for the people who haven’t had the privilege that I have to stay home on unemployment and have had to work every day. I would very much not mind at all letting them get the vaccine first,” said Raymond.

The state is encouraging people to direct questions to COHELP at 1-877-462-2911 or 303-389-1687.