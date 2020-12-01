Know what to expect before visiting E.R. and COVID testing centers

DENVER (KDVR) — The key to fighting COVID-19 right now is testing and social distancing. Medical experts tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers it’s important to know what to expect before visiting an emergency room or testing center.

Lori Mostrom, who also has asthma, tells FOX31 she became alarmed when she developed COVID-19 related symptoms.

“Just a real heavy feeling in my chest and just kind of hard to catch my breath,” she said.

When she visited a Loveland area hospital she was surprised to receive X-rays and an EKG.

That hospital tells the Problem Solvers their policy is to determine the health needs of a patient and order any test necessary for their treatment. The medical staff determines which type of COVID test should be used based on guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Problem Solvers also asked the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children’s Incident Command Team about when anyone should head to the E.R. or a testing center.

Associate Chief Nursing Officer Laura-Anne Cleveland tells FOX31 anyone experiencing severe symptoms should visit the E.R., especially if you need “fluid if you’re dehydrated, some oxygen if you have a low oxygen saturation.”

Cleveland says patients with COVID-19 symptoms are carefully screened. “If it’s deemed that you need to be admitted to the hospital you would get what we refer to as a fast turnaround test, we would be able to know usually in an hour sometimes up to four hours if you are corona positive or not,” she said.

Medical experts tell the Problem Solvers if your symptoms are mild, contact your family physician and/or visit a COVID testing center.

For more information visit the following websites: https://cdphe.colorado.gov, https://www.uchealth.org/services/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-testing/