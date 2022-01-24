KN95 masks now available at Denver recreation centers

DENVER (KDVR) – Beginning Monday, people living in Denver can pick up free KN95 and surgical masks at Denver recreation centers.

The state has allocated 100,000 masks for distribution at 29 locations around the city.

Masks will be available for pickup during regular operating hours at all Denver recreation centers, except for La Alma, which is currently closed.

Each resident is eligible to receive up to five free masks while supplies last.

Masks will not be available at any Denver library locations or fire stations.

It is highly recommended that people call the location before picking up a mask, as other locations throughout the metro area have seen mask supplies run out as soon as the first day they are offered.

At the Broomfield Public Library, they gave out more than 3,000 in the first two hours and ended up giving out 10,000 just on Saturday.