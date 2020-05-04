King Soopers to offer 300 free COVID-19 tests a day in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers will offer roughly 300 free COVID-19 tests beginning Monday and lasting through Friday at a drive-up test site on the Auraria Campus near downtown Denver.

It’s the second week in a row that King Soopers has offered free testing. While the testing is free and does not require Doctor’s note, all patients must have an appointment.

Testing Site Information:

● Dates: Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8

● Time: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

● Location: Fifth Street Garage on the Auraria Campus, 650 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80204

● Registration is required. Register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3)

Kroger Health plans to conduct 100,000 free tests in several states during the month of May, including Colorado. King Soopers said it will continue to assess the need for testing in Colorado and add more test sites at locations around the state.