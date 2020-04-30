King Soopers offers free COVID-19 testing in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — King Soopers will offer free coronavirus testing at a drive-up test site on the University of Colorado Boulder campus on Thursday and Friday.

The site will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday in the parking lot adjacent to CU Boulder’s Space Science building at 3665 Discovery Drive. Patients will need an appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., patients do not need an appointment to receive a test. The tests are free and patients do not need a referral from a doctor.

Kroger Health plans to conduct 100,000 free Coronavirus tests in several states during May, including Colorado. King Soopers tested 500 patients at a drive-up test site on the Auraria campus on Tuesday and Wednesday. King Soopers said it will continue to assess the need for testing in Colorado and add more test sites at locations around the state.

Appointments can be made through Kroger Health’s website.