King Soopers limits purchases of certain items as coronavirus concerns spread

DENVER (KDVR) -- King Soopers said "due to high demand" customers can only purchase 5 sanitation products and 5 cold and flu related products per order as coronavirus concerns continue to spread and stores struggle to keep up with essentials, medicine and cleaning supplies.

King Soopers said on its website that it made the decision in an effort to support all customers. The grocery chain said pickup and delivery orders would be modified to reflect the changes.

Experts have encouraged people to prepare for the coronavirus like an approaching storm or hurricane -- stocking up on essentials, nonperishable foods, medicine and cleaning supplies. In response, customers have seen local store shelves wiped out of essentials.

King Soopers enacted limits on sanitation and cold and flu related products in an effort to keep its shelves stocked and products available for all customers.