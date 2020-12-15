King Soopers employee union makes a statement

DENVER (KDVR) — A union representing grocery store workers projected a message on the sides of several King Soopers stores in the Denver metro area on Monday night to get a point across.

UFCW Local 7 is pushing to reinstate a $2 an hour bonus for frontline workers. King Soopers paid that bonus at the beginning of the pandemic, but took it away in May. Employees say they face dangers everyday going to work during the pandemic to keep stores running and the community fed.

UFCW Local 7 and UFCW Local 21 with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders wrote a letter to Kroger CEO Rodney McCullum addressing the issue. Kroger is the parent company that owns King Soopers and City Market.

The company responded to FOX31 saying that since March it has invested more than $1.3 billion in bonuses for associates and says it has executed dozens of safety measures to protect employees.