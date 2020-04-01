King Soopers announces ‘hero bonus’ for frontline workers

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers is providing a $2 an hour premium to all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. This applies to hours worked between March 29 through April 18.

This follows a one-time appreciation bonus, which will be paid on April 3. That bonus is $300 for full-time workers and $150 for part-time.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the front-lines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said Steve Burnham, president of King Soopers. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates.”

Emphasizing safety, Burnham stated, “During this unprecedented time, King Soopers’ most urgent priority is to provide a safe environment for associates and customers, with open stores and an efficiently operating supply chain.”

King Soopers is also supporting workers by:

Ensuring associates who are affected by COVID-19 — whether experiencing symptoms and self-isolating, diagnosed or placed in quarantine — can recover with the support of emergency paid leave.

Making $5 million available for those facing hardship, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk due to COVID-19, through the company’s Helping Hands fund.

Offering an associate hotline to answer benefit questions quickly.

Providing access to mental health services and other benefits to support associates’ mental and physical well-being during this stressful time.

Supporting associates by on-boarding new employees, including workers from the hardest hit sectors like restaurants, hotels and food service distributors.