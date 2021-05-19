King Soopers announces changes to its mask policy

DENVER (KDVR) — Starting tomorrow, May 20, King Soopers customers who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask inside the store.

The policy change was announced by Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and follows mask wearing guidance from the CDC that was released late last week.

Below are details from Kroger’s announcement:

no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, we will adhere to that requirement and its timeline. Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask.

wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings. We request that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

Currently the state of Colorado is following the CDC’s guidance that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most situations. Nearly every county in the state has also announced that they are following the same guidance.

Kroger also announced that employees will be offered a one-time $100 payment for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.