Keystone Ski Resort opens Friday, here’s what you need to know

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Keystone Ski Resort opens for the 2020-2021 season on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things will be different this season due to the pandemic. Mountain reservations and face coverings will be required for all guests to prioritize safety.

Keystone plans to open with top-to-bottom skiing and riding for intermediate level skiers and riders out of River Run Village. With more than 3 miles of trail to cruise and approximately 60 acres, guests will have space to spread out and enjoy the Opening Day experience.

Keystone said open lifts will include the River Run Gondola, Summit Express and Montezuma Express Lift. Open trails will include Schoolmarm, Silverspoon, Last Chance, Jaybird, Dercum’s Dash, lower River Run and Endeavor.

Reservations for opening weekend are booked up Friday through Sunday but additional space is still available for Nov. 9-13, according to a release from Keystone. Additional week-of reservations will open up to pass holders on Nov. 11 for reservations through Nov. 20.

Starting Friday, pass holders can begin reserving their Priority Reservation Days, which lets them lock in up to seven days in the core season (Dec. 8 – April 4). Priority Reservation Days are rolling reservations, so as guests use those days they can book more, according to Keystone.