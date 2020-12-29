Key member of Colorado’s COVID-19 response team stepping down

DENVER (KDVR) — A key member of Colorado’s COVID-19 response team is stepping down.

Sarah Tuneberg, the COVID-19 Innovation Response Team Lead for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and a senior COVID-19 advisor, will leave her position on Jan. 21, 2021.

“For the past nine months, Sarah Tuneberg has led the scaling of the state’s testing and containment strategies and has been incredibly effective in this role. When she accepted the position, I knew it might not be for the long term, but I am grateful for her service to the state. She will always have a home at CDPHE,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE’s executive director, said in a media statement.

As Tuneberg transitions out of her role, she said in a resignation letter that her primary focus over the next few weeks is to launch the school based-Binax program successfully.