‘Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes’ campaign aims to lift spirits

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Health care provider HealthONE is recognizing and acknowledging the role health professionals have played in fighting COVID-19. They are doing so with their “Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes” campaign.

Doctors, nurses, respiratory therapist, aids and support staff have been on the front line now for 10 months, fighting COVID-19 so you don’t have to.

“All hands on deck are needed twenty four-seven, three hundred sixty five,” said Ellen Duran from North Suburban Medical Center.

HealthONE says a little gratitude is in order, that is why they launched their campaign.

“This is just a small, yet wonderful gesture of appreciation,” said Duran.

Christmas lights during the holidays are beautiful and visual ways of lifting spirits, and that’s why HealthONE is asking you this favor to keep ‘em up.

“Because as health care workers, we are either coming on duty in the dark or we are going home in the dark, and to see lights just brings joy,” said Duran.

The inspiration for the campaign came from the National Western Stock Show, leaving Christmas lights up until the show is over.

“This is just an added gesture that also helps us understand and feel appreciated,“ said Duran.

And it’s not just health care workers who could use a little cheering up.