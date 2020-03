DENVER (KDVR)– Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway donated $50,000 of his personal money to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, according to NFL Network’s Adam Shefter.

Last week, Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis announced that the team donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Impact Fund.

Several celebrities and athletes have announced major donations to different states for coronavirus relief.

Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time.

After considerable research and conversations with local… https://t.co/Qmxzxses6X — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 26, 2020