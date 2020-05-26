Jefferson County transitions to 4-day business week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County announced a transition to a 4 day business week for most of the county’s offices beginning June 1.

Many offices will close to the public on Fridays.

Most employees will work four 10-hour days instead of five 8-hour days.

Not all county offices will be impacted by the change:

Sheriff’s Office – there will be no change to how law enforcement activities are conducted.

Courts and those employees associated with the courts: The courts side of the Administration and Courts Facility, run by the First Judicial District, will continue to operate as usual. The District Attorney’s Office will retain its normal five-day business week operations.

The Jefferson County Public Library system will continue its normal hours of operations.

Coroner’s Office

Jefferson County recommends checking their website to verify the hours and days the offices are open.