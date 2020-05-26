Jefferson County transitions to 4-day business week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County announced a transition to a 4 day business week for most of the county’s offices beginning June 1.
Many offices will close to the public on Fridays.
Most employees will work four 10-hour days instead of five 8-hour days.
Not all county offices will be impacted by the change:
- Sheriff’s Office – there will be no change to how law enforcement activities are conducted.
- Courts and those employees associated with the courts:
- The courts side of the Administration and Courts Facility, run by the First Judicial District, will continue to operate as usual.
- The District Attorney’s Office will retain its normal five-day business week operations.
- The Jefferson County Public Library system will continue its normal hours of operations.
- Coroner’s Office
Jefferson County recommends checking their website to verify the hours and days the offices are open.