Jefferson County sheriff deputizes more officers; reduces who will go to jail

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) - The Jefferson County sheriff says he is expanding who can enforce laws throughout his county as he prepares for a diminishing workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Effective immediately and continuing through May 31, 2020, unless discontinued or extended, I hereby deputize all Officers as deputies of the Jefferson County Sheriff,” he wrote in a declaration. “I authorize all Officers to take all lawful law enforcement actions and fulfill all other duties typical of a peace officer throughout the County, upon request from another Agency or Officer.”

Shrader said it would not be uncommon, during “more normal times,” for him to deputize other law enforcement to supplement the efforts made by deputies in his county. When there are joint operations – like a highway enforcement or a joint task force - for example, he has deputized officers from other Jefferson County jurisdictions to be able to write tickets or make arrests.

This time, he’s hoping the additional deputies will provide support to his staff that is already shrinking because of the virus.

“We read stories of what’s going on in other public safety agencies – New York or Detroit – and they’re seeing 20 percent of their workforce not able to work. We’re mindful that that could happen,” he said.

Nearly 40 Jefferson County Sheriff's Office employees are currently staying home or are unable to work in full capacity due to symptoms or other concerns related to COVID-19, said Shrader. He said only one deputy has been diagnosed with the virus.

“My understanding is - is that he’s doing well considering the circumstances,” said Shrader. “There’s good reason to hope for a full recovery.”

Shrader said he did not know when or how the deputy contracted COVID-19.

While 780 people make up Shrader’s full-time workforce, many of the concerned employees are isolating from work because of their age or underlying health conditions.

Shrader said officers who engage with the public are at a higher risk of meeting people who have the illness.

Just in the past several days, he said, deputies responded to a traffic accident in which they rendered aid.

“We were informed by the health department that the person that they rendered aid to had been positively diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Shrader.

He said other deputies responded to a “death call” in which the deceased person experienced flu-like symptoms before passing away. Other people in the home displayed similar symptoms, he said.

Shrader said he is also taking precautions at the jail by reducing the number of inmates who are in close quarters.

There are currently 30 people who must be isolated in the jail, he said. They either have symptoms or they answered screening questions that indicated they may have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Over the last few weeks, Shrader said he has worked with other county officials to reduce the jail population from 1,171 inmates to 730. Some people were released early and others had their bond conditions amended.

“It’s to best manage that population in light of this disease we are all facing,” he said.

Shrader also announced that many people accused of minor crimes would not be accepted at the jail and instead would be given a summons.

Here is what he ordered:

No misdemeanor or municipal custodial arrests will be accepted unless charges require an advisement under the VRA.

No traffic related warrant arrest will be accepted.

No 1st time drinking and driving offense will be accepted unless no reasonable alternative can be found. Second or greater drinking and driving offenses will be accepted.

No county court or municipal warrant arrest will be accepted unless the underlying charge is a VRA crime.

Arrests on felony warrants will be accepted but the Sheriff's Office urges officers to exercise their discretion in making such arrests and to take into account the underlying original violation.

Arrests for non-violent felonies (F4, F5, F6, DF3, and/or DF4) will only be accepted if there is a direct threat to public safety. Otherwise a felony summons process is recommended.

The likelihood of an individual complying with a court summons shall not be grounds to determine whether a custodial arrest is appropriate.

The Denver Police Department also said officers would be using discretion as they make arrests.