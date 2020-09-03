Jefferson County Public Health sues Bandimere Speedway following ‘Stop the COVID chaos’ rally

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) announced Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against Bandimere Speedway following a large rally held there earlier this week.

In a statement, JCPH said the lawsuit follows the speedway’s “blatant violation of public health orders.”

The health department said it notified the speedway in advance of its “Stop the COVID chaos” rally, which was held on Tuesday. JCPH said “large events, no matter their intent, remain subject to current Executive Orders and Public Health Orders as they are the law.”

The health department referenced one county public health order requiring approval for events with more than 175 people per activity, and another requiring people to wear masks outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

“After Bandimere refused to comply with both county and state public health orders, JCPH decided it had no choice but to take legal action against Bandimere to protect the safety for all county residents and encourage behaviors that limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” JCPH said.

The health department said it wanted to remind the community that there was a surge in COVID-19 cases following the Fourth of July weekend.

“However, Jefferson County has now begun to see a decline in case numbers, due to the hard work and dedication of our community to take public health precautions seriously. Events like the Sept. 1 rally at Bandimere Speedway put everyone at risk,” it said.

JCPH said the community must work together to minimize the health and economic impacts of the virus.

“It’s up to all of us, and JCPH remains hopeful and thankful that the majority of our community members are actively working to keep themselves, their families and their neighbors safe as we slow the spread of COVID-19 together,” the department said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Bandimere for a statement on the lawsuit. We have not yet received a response.