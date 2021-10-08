Jefferson County mask requirement for all government buildings begins Saturday

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Board of Health approved a health order that requires everyone ages 2 and older to wear a mask in all county and municipal government buildings beginning Saturday.

The order will stay in place until Jefferson County achieves 21 consecutive days of moderate or low transmissions as defined by the CDC.

People in a non-public, defined workspace in which 90 % of the people have provided proof of full vaccination are exempt. Other exemptions are defined in the public health order.

The Jefferson County Board of Health is also considering proof of full vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing for all county and municipal government workers in order to work in person. A draft of the health order is available to the public.

“In service to our Jeffco community and continued commitment to promoting health and preventing disease for our residents, it’s important that we take steps to protect both local government workers and residents who rely on us for services by ensuring doing business with us is a low-risk activity,” said Greg Deranleau, President of the Board of Health.

“Universal masking in county and municipal buildings is one easy, safe and effective way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we look forward to discussing further evidence-base strategies, including routine testing, next week.”