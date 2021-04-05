Jefferson County: Mask no longer required in outdoor public settings

A waitperson wears a face mask while tending to a patron sitting in the outdoor patio of a sushi restaurant, late Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health lifted the requirement for face coverings in outdoor, public settings effective Monday.

“While we are at a place where we can remove the outdoor mask requirements, we are asking our residents and visitors to continue wearing their masks indoors a bit longer so we can stay on the right path. After vaccination, masking and social distancing remain the most effective weapons we have against COVID-19 transmission,” Dr. Dawn Comstock, Executive Director, JCPH said.

The county continues to require face coverings to be worn at indoor public settings when a 6 foot distance cannot be maintained from non-household members.

The amendment to the mandate comes while Jeffco is in Level Blue on the state COVID dial but may be moved to yellow, a more restrictive level.

“This pandemic is not yet over. Jeffco has once again breached the upper limits of the buffer zone which enables us to continue operating under Dial 3.0 Level Blue, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment may move Jeffco to Level Yellow this week. Thus, indoor masking is needed to help keep those still trying to get a vaccine safe, and to prevent another surge so we can work towards a summer that looks more like normal,” Comstock said.

County public officials encourage residents to continue wearing masks indoors in any setting and those at high-risk to cover up outdoors as well.