Jefferson County juror tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Jefferson County juror, who served at the courthouse on Monday, informed court officials that they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The juror served in Courtroom 3G of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The person had no symptoms on Monday.

The First Judicial District, in conjunction with the Jefferson County Public Health Department, has notified anyone who was in Courtroom 3G on Monday about the positive case.

According to the court district, all areas where the juror was located in the courthouse have been deep-cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Jury summons have been suspended for the rest of the week. Jury trials will resume on Aug. 24.