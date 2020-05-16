Jefferson County deputy shares personal battle with COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy is sharing his personal battle with COVID-19. Sgt. Matt Britt documented his illness on his personal Facebook page to let his friends know he was doing OK.

He said in a video posted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, “I was on shift March 2. I had to leave early because I was so exhausted.”

Britt said he didn’t have the typical symptoms of COVID-19.

“I didn’t have a fever, I was exhausted, slept an average of 18 to 20 hours a day. And a week or so in, got the shortness of breath,” he said.

Britt said he was surprised when he tested positive for COVID-19 because he didn’t think it was that big of a deal. But quickly learned how serious it can be.

“To go from, ‘This is really nothing, I’m young and fit,’ to, ‘I can’t get out of bed or off the couch.’ It was a very humbling experience that kind of showed me no one is immune,” he said.

Britt said he tried to keep his mind active and was focused on getting better. He said the hardest part was he not getting to be with his kids for 36 days.

“It was probably the toughest thing I have ever done. We spend a lot of time together, goof off together. The couple times I saw them, we were three floors and a 150 feet apart,” he said.

In the end, he survived and was anxious to get back to work.

“I work graveyards, but I had my bags packed and ready to go by like 8 in the morning,” Britt said.

He was off work for nearly a month. He returned to duty in late April. He is still trying to figure out how he contracted it — he’s unsure if it was work, home or the grocery store. He said he has no lingering effects, but joked, “I wouldn’t necessarily go out and run a marathon… but because I spent the better portion of the month on a couch.”