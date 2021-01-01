Jefferson County approved for 5 Star COVID-19 program

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As many counties in Colorado near the move from COVID-19 Level Red to Level Orange, Jefferson County is looking ahead to letting some businesses follow Level Yellow guidelines.

Officials announced Friday that CDPHE had granted permission for businesses in the county to apply for the Five Star program, effectively allowing them to operate with fewer restrictions if they follow certain guidelines.

In order for a business to qualify for the program, it has to demonstrate that it has implemented additional measures to help protect customers and staff from contracting COVID-19.

Businesses can submit an interest form on Jefferson County’s Five Star Program website, although they will not be able to take advantage of the changes until the county has met Level Orange requirements for 14 days in a row.

Once approved for the program, a business can operate under less strict restrictions under the state’s COVID-19 dial. Currently, Jefferson County is under Level Red restrictions but that is expected to change on Monday, Jan. 4.

“For phase one of Jeffco’s program, there will be an emphasis on restaurants without a drive-through option, but we would like to hear from all businesses who have an interest in the program,” the county said.

The county could lose its ability to participate in the program if there is a significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases, percent positivity or hospitalizations.

“The program is automatically suspended if the ICU hospital capacity reaches 90% in either the county or the Regional Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Services Advisory Committee area in which the county participates,” the CDPHE said in a statement.