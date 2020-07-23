Jeffco schools to hold first 2 weeks of classes remotely

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Students in the Jefferson County School District will have their first two weeks of classes remotely.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon.

>>Changing Course: When Colorado schools will reopen for 2020 academic year

Classes will begin on Aug. 24 with students learning from home. That will continue until Sept. 4.

“This decision will allow us to better plan and prepare for in-person experiences, and to review the new health and safety procedures with students and families,” a statement from the district said.

On Sept. 8, elementary schools will open with in-person and remote learning options. Students in grades 6-12 will begin with a hybrid schedule of alternating days in-person and remote learning.

>>RELATED: Colorado parents stress over remote learning while more schools move toward virtual platforms

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details shortly.