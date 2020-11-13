Jeffco Public Schools going fully remote starting next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jeffco Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in Colorado, announced Thursday that all students will be learning online starting next week.

The decision comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Colorado, especially along the Front Range.

Students in sixth through 12th grades will go remote starting Monday, Nov. 16.

Elementary students (kindergarten through fifth grade) will remain in-person until Thursday, Nov. 19. They will be fully remote after Thanksgiving break.

All students will remain remote through winter break.

Preschool and child care will remain in-person, as will education for students with significant disabilities.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs will also continue in-person.

“We know that this is not the news any of us wanted to hear. We must keep the health and wellness of our community as our collective priority. We understand this is extremely disappointing especially to our students; however, we must also do our part to slow the spread of this virus,” said Kristopher Schuh, the interim superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools.

Jeffco is the latest Denver-area school district to move online. Others include Denver Public Schools (most students), Littleton Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Douglas County School District, Adams 12 and Aurora Public Schools.

