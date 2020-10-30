JeffCo Public Health issues new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) announced new steps to control the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday.

A new Public Health Order 20-009, which supersedes local variances, begins on Friday and will continue until midnight on Nov. 9, or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended.

Jefferson County’s two-week average positivity rate is 6.2 percent and COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by more than 80 percent, according to JCPH.

The health order sets new limits:

Limits outdoor events to no more than 75 people and indoor events to no more than 25 people within their usable space as calculated by the Social Distancing Space Calculator. Events may no longer have more than one room, designated activity or area.

Prohibits spectators at all high school sporting events, regardless of whether they are sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and regardless of whether they take place at public, private or charter schools.

Prohibits spectators at adult recreational and league sports.

Ceases all alcohol beverage sales at 10 p.m. for restaurants, bars and breweries (that sell food) and similar venues.

“We have continued to see cases of the virus increase across our county over the past months at very concerning rates, and have been out of compliance with the state’s two-week case count limits for Level 2 of the Dial Framework since October 16,” said Dr. Margaret Huffman, the director of Community Health Services at JCPH. “We have a brief window of opportunity to get our cases under control, or our county will be moved to Level 3 and face even more restrictions.”

“Together We Go Forward,” a community-wide campaign launched by JCPH, provides six actions people can take to protect the community’s health, safety and economy:

Wear a mask to protect yourself and others.

Watch your distance. Keep 6 feet or more apart. Avoid gatherings as much as possible.

Wash your hands often. Scrub for 20 seconds with soap and warm water.

Stay home if you’re sick. Get well and don’t spread germs.

Be kind to your neighbors. Remember we’re all working hard.

Support local businesses. Keep them open by slowing the spread.