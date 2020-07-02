Jeffco health officials express concern over the number of fans at Bandimere Speedway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In a letter sent to John Bandimere on Monday, Jefferson County Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Mark Johnson, asks that Bandimere Speedway provide it’s protocols to follow Public Health Order(PHO) 20-28 for it’s upcoming July 4th event.

Dr. Johnson sites many concerns over potential violation of state orders including; ensuring 6-foot distancing, limitations of group size and following event food restrictions.

PHO 20-28 requires “Outdoor venues may allow up to 175 people within their usable space calculated using the Social Distancing Space Calculator, excluding staff, per designated activity with a minimum of 6 feet of distance between individuals or non-household contacts.”

Johnson expressed concerns over Bandimere’s online ticketing which is not limiting ticket purchases or providing for 6-foot distancing. Tickets also include a buffet, which is prohibited under PHO 20-28.

JeffCo Public Health, in a letter to the speedway, expressed concerns over allegations that @Bandimere had violated rules allowing a max of 175 people at outdoor events. https://t.co/AsYWeVZudR — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) July 2, 2020