JeffCo COVID-19 cases rise; county now at risk of moving back to Level Yellow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Public health officials announced Jefferson County is at risk of moving to Level Yellow on Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial if cases stay where they are at or continue to increase.

Right now, Jefferson County is operating under Level Blue. Under the state’s new COVID-19 dial, restaurants in Level Blue counties can operate at 100 percent capacity as long as tables are six feet apart. Offices, retail and manufacturing can operate at 75 percent capacity. If Jefferson County moves to Level Yellow, restrictions will increase and capacity limits will decrease.

From March 16-22, Jefferson County counted 707 cases of COVID-19, equating to 121.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Under Level Blue, counties must be at 115 cases per 100,000 people. Health officials say if cases are not reduced below this limit within five consecutive days, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will move Jefferson County to Level Yellow.