JBS plans a $5 million investment for Greeley for COVID-19 relief

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – JBS USA announced a new a initiative on Tuesday called “Hometown Strong”, with plans to invest $5 million in Greeley in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

JBS has faced criticism that the company was slow to react to the coronavirus as it spread through the Greeley plant. As of July, 286 people tested positive for COVID-19, seven employees have died, six plant workers and one corporate office worker.

The Hometown Strong initiative is part of a national $50 million commitment to work with community leaders and local officials to determine the needs of each community that has JBS operations.

“We play an essential role in our local community and in maintaining the nation’s food supply, but we also embrace the important role we have to be a good neighbor. Colorado has faced a tremendous challenge during this pandemic, and we hope our investment can help ensure that our hometown remains strong.” Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO

“Donations will help alleviate food insecurity, strengthen long-term community infrastructure and well-being, and support COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts. All funds will be committed by the end of the year,” the JBS spokesperson said.