JBS meat plant in Greeley reopens with free on-site testing

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – The JBS USA meat plant in Greeley reopened Friday after quarantining its workforce for more than a week. The plant temporarily closed on April 16, after at least 102 workers tested positive for COVID-19 and four people died.

Along with daily temperature screenings, JBS says the plant will offer free, on-site testing to symptomatic workers before they enter the building. Workers with a fever or other symptoms related to COVID-19 will immediately be sent home.

“After voluntarily closing the Greeley beef facility in an effort to stop potential spread among our workforce and contribute to community containment, we have taken proactive steps to complement our existing COVID-19 prevention efforts in the facility and continue to provide a safe working environment,” said Chris Gaddis, JBS USA Head of Human Resources.

JBS says health officials visited the Greeley plant several times during the closure to review the company’s reopening plan. It adds that workers were paid during the plant closure, and the facilities were given a deep cleaning.

The company says it is maintaining strict observance of social distancing, sanitizing surfaces, health screenings, and offering free preventative care to workers to keep them healthy.