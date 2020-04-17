Jacksonville beaches reopen in Florida as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions

(CNN) — Beaches and parks in Jacksonville, Florida, reopened at 5 p.m. Friday as more states consider easing restrictions put in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. daily with some restrictions, according to Jacksonville’s website. Recreational activities like running, biking, hiking and swimming will be permitted during this soft reopening, the city’s website said.

Activities like sunbathing or any type of group activity will not be allowed at beaches during the restricted hours and items like towels, blankets, chairs, coolers and grills will not be permitted on the beach.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

Parks will resume regular hours beginning Friday but the city’s order limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people remains in effect.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis originally issued a “Safer at Home” order that went into effect April 3 and is in effect until April 30. The order limits movement outside homes to providing or getting essential services or carrying out essential activities and applies to interaction with other people outside of residents’ homes.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.