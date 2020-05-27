‘It’s all worth it in the end’: Colorado mother gives birth while battling COVID-19

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado family faced an unthinkable journey, becoming first-time parents while a pregnant mother battled coronavirus.

At 34 weeks pregnant, Jade Calderon felt the need to call her doctor for symptoms many wouldn’t.

“I thought it was just a cold — basic — cough, sneeze,” Calderon said.

After four days of feeling cold-like symptoms, Calderon and her partner Mikey Chavez took their doctor’s advice and went to the emergency room at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

“We kind of just went to the hospital, not taking anything, not thinking anything of it,” Calderon said.

The expecting couple was completely blindsided when tests came back COVID-19 positive.

“I cried because that was not the answer I wanted to hear. As much as I tried to prevent it, I got it somehow,” Calderon said, adding, “It was all a dream, it didn’t feel right, it didn’t feel real.”

Shortly after receiving the diagnosis, doctors also told the couple Calderon needed to deliver her baby.

With COVID-19, this brand-new mother fought an entire day to bring her baby into the world safely.

Calderon eventually had to have a C-section and Chavez was not able to hold her hand through it because of the pandemic.

At 10:15 p.m. on April 5, Marcos Miguel Chavez came into the world at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“I had the baby, I got to take a glimpse of him, then they took him away,” Calderon said, adding, “We didn’t get to see him for five days after.”

On Easter Sunday, the couple came home as parents.

“It is crazy how much you can love something so fast,” Calderon said.

Calderon had one more surprise when she got home. On May 4, one year from the day they met, Chavez asked Calderon to marry him while they went on a walk at a nearby park with Marcos.

Calderon said yes.

The couple hopes their journey inspires confidence for other expecting families.

“You’ll get through it. It’s tough, but you’ll get through it,” Calderon said, adding, “It’s all worth it in the end.”