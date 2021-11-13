Is Sunday’s Broncos game safe to attend with 1 in 48 Coloradans COVID-19 positive?

DENVER (KDVR) — With COVID-19 surging through Colorado, the Denver Broncos are implementing new mask recommendations beginning with Sunday’s game.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks are now “strongly encouraged” for all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High, according to the Broncos. That includes the team store, restrooms, elevators, club and suite levels, and on concourses.

“It has never been more dangerous for the unvaccinated,” said Governor Jared Polis this week. “One in every 48 Coloradans are infected and contagious with COVID-19.”

The Broncos have averaged 76,299 fans at the four home games so far this season. If that number holds Sunday, 1,590 fans with COVID-19 would be in attendance, based on the state’s 1 in 48 projection.

Dr. Carrie Horn with National Jewish Health said that shouldn’t scare fans away from going, but said the mask recommendations should be taken seriously.

“I actually would recommend wearing a mask for the entire event if you’re going to be in that large of a group of people with rates where they are,” she said.

Horn said transmission is more likely in indoor areas and that the concourse should be treated as such despite airflow and movement.

“Even if they’re shifting, you’re still around at a lot of people, and with rates being high, and delta being more contagious than the original form of the virus, your risk does go up,” said Horn. “In general, we say do whatever you can to be as safe as possible.”

Governor Polis hinted Friday that more restrictions are likely on the way for large, indoor venues. It’s unclear if these changes would apply to the indoor portions of Empower Field.