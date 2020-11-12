Is going home for Thanksgiving worth the risk this year?

DENVER (KDVR) — It should be the season of togetherness. This year holiday planning has brought on a lot of conflicted feelings and tough conversations.

However for some families, the pandemic won’t be keeping them apart this Thanksgiving despite the health risks.

“This is definitely going to be an unusual year,” said Sharon Schweitzer, an etiquette expert and advisor. “We are going to have lots of generations that are going to try to get together for the holidays and let’s just hope it can be done peacefully.”

Schweitzer recommends families choosing to get together to communicate as much as possible ahead of time on mask-wearing, table layouts, and who is planning to attend dinner.

“As a host, you want to have options for people. If the weather is nice you should let people dine outside, maybe dine in different rooms,” said Schweitzer. “This will surely be an untraditional holiday season where people may not be sitting down together at one table for a long time.”

While it’s undoubtably a time of division for our country, Schweitzer said the key to avoiding dinner-time tiffs is patience, especially when the topic of COVID-19 comes up.

“This is the season of gratitude. We are here to be happy and to enjoy each other,” said Schweitzer. “A lot of times we need to keep in mind that relationships are more important than our own opinions.”

For Erica Tabacoff, a New York native that moved to Denver two months ago, the decision on going home for the holiday was tough.

“With the new restrictions that are starting to come into place in Denver, I felt like I would be alone over the holidays and felt more and more compelled to go home,” said Tabacoff.

Tabacoff said she felt more comfortable with her decision to go home after extensive talks with her family about how to keep each other safe. Her parents also decided to cut the gathering down to just their immediate family.

“We already talked about getting gloves and wearing a mask, N95 and even a face shield,” said Tabacoff. “It makes going home more complicated but definitely feels worth it for those couple of days with my family.”

For peace of mind, Tabacoff will do a rapid COVID-19 test before getting on the plane to New York, will quarantine for a week once back home and do another COVID-19 test before seeing her family for dinner.