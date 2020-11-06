Is Denver heading toward a stay at home order?

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Denver, city officials are continuing to tighten restrictions in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Friday, Mayor Michael Hancock announced a Home by 10 public health order that will close non-essential businesses by 10 p.m. and includes a ban on fans at high school and college sporting events.

This comes a little more than a week after Denver moved from the Safer at Home Level Yellow to the more restrictive Safer at Home Level Orange.

This means the city is just one step away from a Stay At Home order, also called Level Red.

“We need everyone working together to reverse this trend,” Hancock said during the Home by 10 announcement.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines for Stay at Home include the following three criteria:

More than 15% positivity rate

350+ cases per 100,000 residents

Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day

Currently, Denver’s seven-day average positivity rate is is around 11%, below the state threshold for Stay at Home. However, there are 683 cases per 100,000 people and an average of five hospital admissions per day – which are both above the state’s threshold.

“It’s the right thing to do to put everything in place that we can to avoid a stay at home order,” Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Robert McDonald said.

The Home at 10 order is currently set to last for 30 days, but will be temporarily suspended for Thanksgiving.

Neither Hancock or McDonald directly addressed what would happen if this newest order doesn’t reverse the current upward trend in new cases, but they did admit restrictions could be tightened even more.

“It’s a real possibility,” McDonald said when asked about a stay at home order. “This is the last effort here and everyone needs to contribute.”