Insurance required to cover up to 8 COVID tests a month

DENVER (KDVR) — Private health insurance companies are now required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration says the idea is to lower costs and make testing more convenient.

You can order free home testing kits from your insurer or get reimbursed for tests you purchase yourself. The process can differ from carrier to carrier, so check your policy provider’s guidelines.

There are limits to how many tests can be obtained per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or given by a health provider will continue to be covered with no limit.

Kaiser Permanente said members can apply for their reimbursement online via a quick and efficient process. It is important to keep your receipt for purchased tests.

Regardless of where you are insured, check your health provider’s pandemic policies for any in-person services. Health experts say only get as many tests as you need so there will be enough for others.

Connect For Health Colorado just announced a new special enrollment period for health insurance, partly due to the surge in COVID and to help people get access to coverage and care they need.