Inmates being released early from JeffCo Detention Facility amid coronavirus concerns

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that due to the risk of COVID-19, eligible inmates will be released early from the Jefferson County Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office says that this will begin Thursday and continue daily until the risk of COVID-19 is mitigated.

Eligible inmates include those who have served at least 50 percent of their sentence and meet all other early release program requirements.

The sheriff’s office added that by reducing the jail population, it will help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

No inmates or employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jefferson County Detention Facility.