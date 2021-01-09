Increased recreation amid virus takes environmental toll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Outdoor recreation has increased significantly since the onset of the pandemic, and land managers in Colorado say it’s taking a toll on the environment.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports disturbing details have emerged from across the state.

Wood was pilfered from mining structures around the Ice Lakes area in the San Juan Mountains, and hundreds of hikers scoured sensitive alpine tundra.

In the White River National Forest on the Fourth of July weekend, dogs ran off-leash, their waste left unattended.

Some are now worried 2020 has become the new normal, prompting conversations about implementing reservation systems at popular outdoor destinations.