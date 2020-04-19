Increased pay, enhanced equipment to be given to Colorado meatpacking workers

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union and JBS announced on Sunday that Colorado meatpacking workers will have increased wages and strengthened safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wages will increase by $4 per hour for meatpacking and food processing workers across the country, including 2,500 workers at the Greeley meat plant.

The agreement came after many people at the Greeley meat plant tested positive for COVID-19. Two workers have also died from the virus.

The UFCW International President Marc Perrone released this statement:

“In the face of this pandemic, the safety of JBS workers and all our meatpacking members is paramount. The UFCW has worked throughout this national health crisis to ensure that our union members are protected and millions of Americans continue to have access to the food they need. We applaud JBS and our UFCW Locals for coming to an agreement that recognizes the hard work and sacrifices of these brave men and women by giving them an additional $4 an hour and, more importantly, access to the personal protection equipment like masks, gloves, and face shields that they need to do their jobs safely. We hope JBS’s leadership sends a message to all other companies – union and non-union. Now, more than ever, it is critical that not only is our food supply protected, but that food processing and meatpacking workers are protected as they perform such an essential role during this health crisis.”

The following details are included in this new agreement:

Beginning April 20 and lasting through May 30, JBS employees will receive an additional $4 an hour in pay increases. This will be in addition to the previously announced $600 bonus.

JBS employees will have access to enhanced personal protection equipment like masks, gloves, and face shields.

JBS will be installing plexiglass shields in areas of plants where social distancing is not possible.

Expanded cafeterias and breakrooms in JBS plants will allow workers to better practice social distancing.

Enhanced cleaning in common areas and plants will further strengthen safety measures.