Ice core lab in Lakewood will get an upgrade; capable of cooling to -32 degrees

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility in Lakewood is helping to provide a repository and archive of ice core samples from polar regions. It will be getting an upgrade in 2021.

The National Science Foundation fully funds the facility and the United States Geological Survey operates and maintains it.

It includes a laboratory freezer, which is set at minus 32.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

It has a collection of records that represent the atmospheric conditions over the last 400 thousand plus years.

The current mechanical system was built in 1993 and uses Freon F-22 technology for the freezer.

This is the same chemical that keeps the air cool in older air conditioner units.

By the end of this year though, it will no longer be available, produced, or imported into the country. It is environmentally unfriendly and contributes to the depletion of the ozone layer.

So here is where their new facility comes in.

“That will be using state of the art environmentally friendly technology for the freezer system. And we expect that new facility to be operational in 2024. We have spent the past year designing that and should start construction on the build pretty soon we hope.”

Lindsay Powers, –USGS Director, NSF Ice Core Facility.

The new facility will be built on the Denver Federal Center, which is near the current one.

The location currently has enough Freon plus a small stockpile of it to use until the new facility is finished.