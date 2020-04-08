‘I don’t know what we would do’; Essential Colorado workers utilizing state’s free emergency childcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- With schools closed and Colorado's stay-at-home order extended through April 26, essential workers are still able to use the state's emergency childcare provided for free until May 17.

Tuition will be covered for those who qualify through the Colorado Emergency Childcare Collaborative. The program will connect verified essential workers with available childcare providers in their area.

That's good news for Erick Colagrosso, who works for Xcel Energy. His son's mother works for the Department of Corrections. Both are considered essential employees, and so their son is going to the Southwest Family YMCA in Denver and receiving free childcare.

"Being an essential employee that still has to go to work, I don't know what we would do without them," Colagrosso said.

Erin Garcia is the licensed childcare director at the Southwest Family YMCA, one of the many facilities participating. She says they are happy to help in this crisis.

"These essential workers, they don't need to worry and stress over what's happening with their kids during the day. They need to be able to focus o the work at hand," Garcia said.

Garcia says the staff is doing everything they can to follow guidelines, clean and keep the kids safe.

"We have staff that are literally cleaning all day, and it's necessary right now," she said.

She says her facility has about 25 to 30 kids per day, but they could handle so many more. If you are an essential worker and would like to apply for childcare assistance, visit this website.