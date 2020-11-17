Hundreds of people from Colorado are participating in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital is one of 99 sites across the US that is participating in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial.

More than 200 Colorado volunteers are taking part. Dr. Lisa Wynn and her husband are two of them. Dr. Wynn says they were very excited to hear that early data shows a 94.5% efficacy rate.

“I’m really excited to be a part of it. This pandemic has really changed the way we live, and I hope that having multiple vaccines that are safe and effective will get us back to living a normal life again,” Wynn said.



She and her husband received one injection in August, and another four weeks later. They don’t know if they received a placebo, or the actual vaccine. They say they are feeling fine, and have not had any side effects. Dr. Wynn is glad they could do their part to help.

“My husband and I are both Black, and it was important for us to patriciate in the trial because diversity in healthcare research is extremely important,” she said.

Dr. Thomas Campbell agrees. He’s the Chief Clinical Research Officer at UCHealth who is overseeing the trial.

Dr. Campbell says this vaccine is similar to the Pfizer vaccine, and has similar early data.



“When you do two experiments, two scientific experiments and get the same answer you have much greater confidence in the results,” Campbell said.

He believes more data is needed on long-term effects of the vaccine, but says people should know that these trials were not rushed.