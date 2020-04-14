Hundreds of patients with coronavirus have recovered, left UCHealth hospitals

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UCHealth said Tuesday that more than 370 patients with COVID-19 infections have recovered enough to be discharged from UCHealth hospitals after admission for COVID-19 infection, while about 250 patients continue to receive care.

UCHealth said it has tested 10,500 people for the coronavirus, along with expanding testing for first responders and other health care workers.

UCHealth said the recovered patients were from the following locations:

UCHealth’s southern Colorado hospitals- over 50 patients

UCHealth’s metro Denver hospitals- nearly 200 patients

UCHealth’s northern Colorado hospitals- 120 patients

“We celebrate each and every time one of our patients recovers,” said Jessica Yoo, a nurse and house supervisor at Memorial Hospital. “Seeing patients go home and be reunited with their loved ones gives us renewed energy and optimism.”

“Our numbers of hospitalized patients remain near record highs, however, we’re beginning to see some positive trends. The rate of increase of new cases has slowed, and our number of hospitalized patients is growing more slowly, but it is essential that Coloradans continue to practice social distancing. The minute we let up, we will likely see cases spike again,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and emergency services executive director.

UCHealth said one of the recovered patients, Hakan Karan, a husband and father from Colorado Springs who was admitted March 25 to Memorial Hospital North with COVID-19, spent a week on a ventilator before being extubated and was released to go home the afternoon of April 10.

The attached photo features him with some of the members of his care team from the ICU and the medical unit, taken about an hour before he went home.