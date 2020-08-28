Human feces ‘early warning system’ implemented at CU Boulder for COVID-19

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The University of Colorado’s Boulder campus remains open as COVID-19 testing continues. The university is in the midst of launching an early warning system to better predict potential outbreaks of the viral disease on campus.

CU adopted an approach seen elsewhere in Colorado through wastewater collection. Scientists will soon analyze human feces in search of the novel coronavirus.

CU Boulder students and faculty are busy collecting human feces from dormitory wastewater lines. Analyzing the excrement for COVID-19 viral shed starts next week! 💩 — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) August 27, 2020

The campus has reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the past five days. Officials are hoping recent large gatherings of college students won’t lead to a spike in cases. Meanwhile, detecting outbreaks before they happen could allow for greater control of the virus.

“We need to implement as many precautions as possible,” a Freshman named Julia said.

The effort is being led by 18 students and faculty. They are tapping into what’s under the Boulder campus.

“There’s an artificial river network that exists below the cities,” said Cresten Mansfeldt, an assistant professor in CU’s engineering school.

Several of the eventual 23 collection sites are currently up and running. The sites are used to collect wastewater from dormitories.

“It allows us to actually have an early warning indicator,” Mansfeldt said.

The experts believe COVID-19 RNA in excrement can give the university about one week of lead time to mitigate potential outbreaks.

“I think it’s a great way,” a CU Sophomore told FOX31. “It’s very non-invasive.”

Wastewater is just now being collected. Analyzing it will start next week. The wastewater component helps compliment testing, contact tracing and other precautions already being practiced by the university.

Two more collection sites launched Thursday.

All 23 sites should be up and running by the second week of September.